ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An Alabama man has died after a crash in Ector County Friday morning.

Tommy Jo Bohrbough, 42, of Clanton, AL, was driving west on SH 302, 25 miles west of Odessa when he rear-ended a trailer being towed as the truck was preparing to turn onto a dirt road.

Bohrbough died on the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

