Permian Basin Comic Con X in full swing at Midland County Horseshoe

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Comic Con is in full swing at the Midland County Horseshoe.

Many have come from all over the region, some even dressed in costume, to see all of the anime art, merchandise and even meet some of their favorite voice actors.

“We save up money not that it’s expensive but we wanna get in because it’s one of the best events of the year!” said Midlander Eric Setzler.

This event gives so many the opportunity to connect with people who have similar interests.

“When you’re having a good time you’re among your peers, the strange and the wonderful,” said Setzler.

We spoke with the artist behind Darkeye Drawings, Nathan Martin, who makes fan and custom art... he says there are plenty of things for everyone to enjoy.

Like so many other vendors Martin says he was affected during Covid and he’s now excited to reconnect with the community and showcase his business.

“There’s shows that you think only you watch or things that you’re into that your family members aren’t and you meet someone and they’re like I love this character and it just lights up your heart and makes your day,” said Martin.

