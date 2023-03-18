Odessa woman arrested for furnishing alcohol to a minor

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Claudia Luna, 35 was arrested for furnishing alcohol to a minor and cited for violation of the social host ordinance after a shooting occurred at a house party on March 10.

Odessa police say over the past several weeks, the Odessa Police Department and Ector County Sheriff’s Office have responded to three separate shootings that involve underage drinking at house parties.

All three shootings resulted in the arrest of parents or homeowners. Two of the shootings occurred within city limits, one in West Odessa. The most recent shooting occurred at around 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023. Odessa Police responded to several reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Dobbs Ave. An investigation found that a fight occurred between partygoers.

The suspect had a firearm and discharged it before fleeing the scene. There were no reported injuries.

Odessa Police Department would like to remind the public that individuals that purchase, supply, or make alcohol available to minors can and will be held criminally liable.

Anyone with information pertaining to this shooting investigation or underage drinking is encouraged to contact Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous.

