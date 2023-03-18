CBS7 says goodbye to Joshua Skinner

CBS7 says goodbye to Joshua Skinner
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tonight we saying goodbye to one of our multimedia journalists.

Joshua Skinner started working at CBS7 in June of 2020.

He anchored on the weekend, reported and anchored the 4 and 4:30 shows.

He broke news all around West Texas. He expanded his skill set and brought us all along as he got in the mud, in the pool, in planes, went to the border, to city council meetings and to our nation’s capitol.

Josh did it all. And never failed to put a smile on our faces.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Odessa Police Department, two arrests have been made in connection with the...
Two men arrested for bank jugging
Fire at OHS: MGN
UPDATE: Fire on Odessa High School campus is now out
Cesar Porras, 22.
Odessa man accused of selling fentanyl
Calel George
AWOL Army vet arrested by Ector County Sheriff’s Office after high-speed chase
Midland ISD logo
MISD employee on leave after reports of being under the influence

Latest News

Claudia Luna
Odessa woman arrested for furnishing alcohol to a minor
CBS7 says goodbye to Joshua Skinner
CBS7 says goodbye to Joshua Skinner
Tommy Jones
OPD Sergeant Tommy Jones retires
Its Match Day for medical students across the country
Its Match Day for medical students across the country