Arrest made for assault on federal officer in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KOSA) -On March 16, the FBI arrested a Venezuelan man, 19-year-old Jhon Rincon-Teran for assaulting a federal officer in El Paso, Texas.

On March 14, at around 5:45 p.m., a uniformed United States Border Patrol processing coordinator at the El Paso Sector Centralized Processing Center on Hondo Pass saw Rincon-Teran becoming angry after instructions were given to the entire group of undocumented people he was being held with.

He started running around the detention cell and became aggressive toward the others around him. The USBP officer instructed Rincon-Teran to stop running, sit down, and relax. He became non-compliant and yelled obscenities toward the officer. The officer then called for assistance to separate Rincon-Teran from the others. He became more aggressive and positioned himself in a fighting stance. While the officer attempted to place handcuffs on him, he became resistant. Rincon-Teran bit the officer and drew blood during the altercation. The USBP officers were able to handcuff him and place him in another holding area.

Rincon-Teran had his Initial Appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Leon Schydlower today and has been charged with assault on a federal Officer.

“Our partners with the United States Border Patrol interact with thousands of people every day and selflessly put themselves in harm’s way protecting our nation’s borders,” said FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey. “Assaults on USBP officers or any other federal agents/officers or task force officers will not be tolerated and will be addressed swiftly by our office so they can continue to carry out their sworn duty to protect our communities.”

