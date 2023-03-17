OPD Sergeant Tommy Jones retires

Tommy Jones
Tommy Jones(Odessa Police)
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Odessa Police Department would like to congratulate Sergeant Tommy Jones on his retirement.

Sergeant Jones dedicated over 18 years to the Odessa Police Department and over 26 years to the City of Odessa.

During his time with OPD, he worked in Patrol, C.I.D. as a Homicide Detective, Training, and the SWAT Team. Jones also served in the Honor Guard.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Odessa Police Department, two arrests have been made in connection with the...
Two men arrested for bank jugging
Cesar Porras, 22.
Odessa man accused of selling fentanyl
Fire at OHS: MGN
UPDATE: Fire on Odessa High School campus is now out
Calel George
AWOL Army vet arrested by Ector County Sheriff’s Office after high-speed chase
Midland ISD logo
MISD employee on leave after reports of being under the influence

Latest News

Its Match Day for medical students across the country
Its Match Day for medical students across the country
Two Midland residents' houses were totaled after a fire broke out that spread to their...
Midlanders look to rebuild after losing homes to house fire
Pfluger’s bill the Natural Gas Repeal Act is included, which is aimed at striking President...
House republicans introduce signature legislative package H.R. 1 Lower Energy Costs Act
House republicans introduced their signature legislative package H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act.