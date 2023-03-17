OPD Sergeant Tommy Jones retires

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Odessa Police Department would like to congratulate Sergeant Tommy Jones on his retirement.

Sergeant Jones dedicated over 18 years to the Odessa Police Department and over 26 years to the City of Odessa.

During his time with OPD, he worked in Patrol, C.I.D. as a Homicide Detective, Training, and the SWAT Team. Jones also served in the Honor Guard.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.