Midlanders look to rebuild after losing homes to house fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Two people in Midland were left homeless after a fire burned all their belongings leaving them with only the clothes on their backs.

Both homes were totaled in the fire and the owners are just glad that nobody had major injuries.

One of the property owners, Ramona Ball, said she was shocked when the police came knocking on her door telling her to evacuate around 2:30 in the morning.

She says she’s grateful her neighbors offered her shelter after her home burned down.

“But I just think that people need to look out for each other and I’m thankful that I’m in a neighborhood where I have caring neighbors that care about each other. They stood with we, they stayed with me last night or they let me into their homes,” said Ball.

The other property owner said he and his neighbor tried putting out the fire with their own hydrants and water hoses, but the fire was too strong by that time.

“Once the fire caught to the wind last night, I mean the fire pretty much started a blaze where I had to make sure of other people and other things like that,” said the other property owner, Daniel Mcafee.

Both property owners have gotten offers from friends and family to have a place to stay.

While they figure out what they plan to do.

Ramona Ball lived in that home since she was a kid.

Her mother built it in the 1950′s with her and she says one way or another, she’ll find a way to get it back.

“It has to be done for my house. So, I can have a place to stay, but that’s not going to be overnight so there’s going to have to be some adjustments that I have to make,” said Ball.

Mcafee also plans to rebuild his home.

“Everything completely is burnt up. Everything is completely gone from here, but the look into actually rebuilding and restarting isn’t too much. Because right now that’s pretty much a simple job, it’s just keeping things, making sure we’re still together.” said Mcafee.

The Midland Fire Department is investigating the cause of this fire, we will keep you updated once we learn more.

