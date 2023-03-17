CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 3/18/23

A chilly weekend...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/17/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 3/18/23: A cold front has pushed through all areas of West Texas and southeast New Mexico by Friday afternoon bringing a return to the Winter season. Passing disturbances across the southern half of West Texas will put a chance of rain mixed with snow Friday evening then changing to all snow by Saturday morning. The best areas of light accumulations will be in the Davis...Glass and Chisos Mountains and the Marfa Plateau with a dusting of flurries possible for the Guadalupe Mountains and the lower Trans-Pecos. Widespread travel problems are not expected but some bridges and overpasses could ice up.

Temperatures stay chilly for the rest of the weekend into the start of the Spring season on Monday. If you want Spring weather...just wait...because it returns later next week.

Be sure to stay with CBS7 First Alert for the latest concerning this Winter weather situation!

