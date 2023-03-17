CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 3/17/23

Gusty winds return...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/16/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 3/17/23: The cold air has arrived in West Texas and now we will be watching a few disturbances move across the area with rain and snow chances through the weekend. The first disturbance will move through late Friday into Saturday morning bringing a rain/snow mix to areas south of the Pecos River changing over to all snow in the Davis mountains. This area of rain and snow will push further north and east into the Trans-Pecos during the day on Saturday into Sunday morning and bring some rain and snow to the Trans-Pecos and Permian Basin. The best area for accumulations will be in Guadalupe/Davis/Chisos mountains where up to 1 to 3 inches could fall. Travel issues will be limited to this area as temperatures will get above freezing in the afternoon limiting problems.

Be sure to stay with CBS7 First Alert for the latest concerning this Winter weather situation!

