Two houses catch fire early Thursday morning

Midland Fire Department
Midland Fire Department(Foto de archivo CBS 7)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, around 2 a.m. on Thursday a Midland house caught fire.

Crews with the Midland Fire Department responded to a fire in the 500 block of S. Calhoun St.

The fire appears to have started in one home and spread to a house next door.

The city says, the Midland Fire Department was able to evacuate the homes and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. CBS7 will update as we know more.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Odessa Police Department, two arrests have been made in connection with the...
Two men arrested for bank jugging
Cesar Porras, 22.
Odessa man accused of selling fentanyl
Fatal Crash
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in Midland crash
Fire at OHS: MGN
UPDATE: Fire on Odessa High School campus is now out
Calel George
AWOL Army vet arrested by Ector County Sheriff’s Office after high-speed chase

Latest News

The NSC reports more than 46,000 people died in preventable traffic crashes in 2022.
Traffic fatalities increasing across the country
Traffic fatalities are increasing across the country
A Flock camera in Odessa, TX.
New security cameras helping OPD solve crimes
New security cameras helping OPD solve crimes