Two houses catch fire early Thursday morning

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, around 2 a.m. on Thursday a Midland house caught fire.

Crews with the Midland Fire Department responded to a fire in the 500 block of S. Calhoun St.

The fire appears to have started in one home and spread to a house next door.

The city says, the Midland Fire Department was able to evacuate the homes and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. CBS7 will update as we know more.

