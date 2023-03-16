Odessa police looking for suspects in burglary investigation

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Jan.20 at around 9:44 a.m., a burglary occurred at a residence in the 1300 block of Broughton.

An investigation found that a man and woman made forced entry into the residence and stole several thousand dollars worth of property.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects shown in the surveillance photos is encouraged to contact Detective B. Cordero at 432-335-4615 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0000779.

