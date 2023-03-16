New security cameras helping OPD solve crimes

The cameras take high-resolution photos of license plates, then run the plates for offenses.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Do you ever get the feeling that you’re being watched?

It’s perfectly normal. Security cameras and birds are everywhere.

But lately, there’s been fewer flocks of birds and more Flock cameras, which have become a useful tool for the Odessa Police Department.

“Any surveillance system is good because it’s a crime deterrent,” said OPD Cpl. Steve LeSueur. “Flock is better.”

What makes it better is simple: the resolution. While most security cameras offer grainy, black-and-white footage, Flock cameras shoot in high resolution.

Holly Beilin With Flock Safety said the purpose of the cameras is to take photos and analyze license plates. If the camera detects a plate wanted in a crime, it forwards that information to the police.

The cameras were recently used by OPD to track down two people wanted in a string of car thefts and burglaries.

But with the cameras snapping photos of every single car, what does it do with all that info?

“So, if the vehicle captured is never involved in a crime, which is a vast majority of them, that data is hard deleted in 30 days,” Beilin said.

But more than tracking cars, there’s always the worry about tracking people.

“This technology can not be used to just track someone walking down the street,” Beilin explained.

Making it less of a public adversary and more of an assistant.

“It definitely has helped us solve more cases,” LeSueur said.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
Local woman headed to Austin to testify against use of the “R” word
According to the Odessa Police Department, two arrests have been made in connection with the...
Two men arrested for bank jugging
Cesar Porras, 22.
Odessa man accused of selling fentanyl
Fatal Crash
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in Midland crash
Fire at OHS: MGN
UPDATE: Fire on Odessa High School campus is now out

Latest News

New security cameras helping OPD solve crimes
USW 1st anniversary
USW 1st Anniversary
How to make sure your money stays safe while banks across the country continue to close
USW van crash
One year later, the USW van crash