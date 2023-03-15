Aaron Rodgers says he intends to play for Jets this coming season

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(AP) - Aaron Rodgers says his intention is to play for the New York Jets in the coming season as the four-time NFL MVP quarterback waits for the Green Bay Packers to trade him.

Rodgers made his comments Wednesday during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and Sirius XM. The 39-year-old Rodgers said he believes the Packers want to move on and make 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love their starting quarterback.

“At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday I’ve made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said. “I haven’t been holding anything up at this point. It’s been compensation the Packers are trying to get for me, kind of digging their heels in.”

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy has acknowledged the team granted the Jets permission to talk to Rodgers. The Jets sent a contingent that reportedly included owner Woody Johnson, coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas to Rodgers’ home in Southern California last week. ___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

