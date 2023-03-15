Midland man sentenced to 30 years in prison for meth distribution and firearm charge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for possessing 1,000 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun in addition to drug activity.

According to court documents, on Sept. 23, 2022, Midland Police officers searched 33-year-old Fabian Hernandez, hotel room in downtown Midland.

Officers found over two pounds of methamphetamine and a 9mm Rock Island Armory handgun and Hernandez was arrested.

On Dec. 15, 2022, Hernandez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 50 grams of Methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking activity.

Hernandez has remained in federal custody since his arrest on Sept. 23, 2022.

“The court imposed a substantial sentence in this case. This should be a clear message to drug traffickers that dealing drugs while possessing a firearm is a serious crime that will result in serious punishment,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “We are grateful for the collaboration between the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Midland Police Department that resulted in the removal of another dealer from the streets.”

“Illicit synthetic drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl continue to drive addiction and fatal poisonings in our country,” said Greg Millard, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s El Paso Division. “It is the top priority of the men and women of DEA to relentlessly pursue those manufacturing and distributing these poisons in our communities.”

