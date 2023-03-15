Midland celebrates 30 years of Girls Varsity Soccer for Midland High and Midland Lee

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On March 7, Midland honored the 30th anniversary of Girl’s Varsity Soccer for both Midland and Lee High School.

In the early 1990′s, parents Glenna Scarborough, Linda Schumake, and Alice Keel advocated and petitioned for the school district to bring a varsity team for the girls rather than let them play on the boy’s team. Both schools had a girls’ team beginning in January 1993. Despite some of the challenges that occurred early on, both teams are still playing today and the sport has grown.

Former Midland High Player Kenye Kay Butts and Former Lee player Debbie Baze spoke about the experiences and the process it took.

