Fire on Odessa High School campus
Odessa Fire Rescue is responding to a fire Tuesday evening on OHS grounds
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 has learned that a fire is burning on the Odessa High School campus Tuesday evening.
Odessa Fire Rescue tells CBS7 crews are responding to put the fire out.
CBS7 has a reporter on scene. Alexandra Macia says firefighters have ladders on the Fieldhouse/physical education building. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
