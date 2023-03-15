Fire on Odessa High School campus

Odessa Fire Rescue is responding to a fire Tuesday evening on OHS grounds
Fire at OHS: MGN
Fire at OHS: MGN(MGN)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 has learned that a fire is burning on the Odessa High School campus Tuesday evening.

Odessa Fire Rescue tells CBS7 crews are responding to put the fire out.

CBS7 has a reporter on scene. Alexandra Macia says firefighters have ladders on the Fieldhouse/physical education building. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
Local woman headed to Austin to testify against use of the “R” word
Fatal Crash
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in Midland crash
Cesar Porras, 22.
Odessa man accused of selling fentanyl
According to the Odessa Police Department, two arrests have been made in connection with the...
Two men arrested for bank jugging
This scheme refers to suspects stalking and robbing people who they believe have a significant...
Bank jugging beginning to pick up in Odessa

Latest News

The city council is putting that restriction on game rooms, and are now including any sexually...
Andrews city council designating area for certain businesses
Odessa women’s remains identified after missing for 39 years
Odessa women’s remains identified after missing for 39 years
Odessa women’s remains identified after missing for 39 years
Calel George
AWOL Army vet arrested by Ector County Sheriff’s Office after high-speed chase