ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 3/16/23: A Pacific storm system will increase winds across West Texas on Thursday as gusts in excess of 40+ mph...blowing dust and high to critical fire danger are expected. A cold front will arrive late in the evening hours bringing much colder temperatures and more gusty winds out of the northeast. Behind the front...a few showers and even a thundershower will be possible across the Permian Basin south into the lower Trans-Pecos.

More cold air will move in on St. Patrick’s Friday dropping temperatures quite a bit and keeping gusty northerly winds in the forecast. As the cold air settles into West Texas...a series of upper-level disturbances will bring some rain and snow mix to the forecast by Saturday...Sunday and evening into Monday morning. Most areas will not see any accumulation of snow due to temperatures not staying at or below freezing for long...so widespread travel problems are not expected. The best places for light accumulations will be in the higher elevations of the Guadalupe and Davis Mountains.

There is still some uncertainty to this forecast so stay with CBS7 First Alert for the latest concerning this Winter weather situation!

