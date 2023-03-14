Rep. Landgraf co-authors two bills related to Fentanyl crisis

Landgraf co-authors House Bill 6 and House Bill 7
Landgraf co-authors House Bill 6 and House Bill 7(CBS7)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - State Rep. Brooks Landgraf is a co-author of two bills that if passed would increase law enforcement’s response to the fentanyl crisis and create harsher penalties for fentanyl dealers.

“I’m working hard this session to pass House Bill 6 and House Bill 7,” Landgraf said. “We need to increase penalties and empower law enforcement to fend off this crisis. I’m thankful state leaders like Speaker Phelan and Governor Abbott agrees that we must act now to protect Texas communities from the ever-growing fentanyl threat. Ultimately, however, the burden of this fight is going to fall on parents and families, on friends and neighbors. It is up to all of us to be aware and keep each other safe.”

If passed into law, House Bill 6 would impose severe and swift punishment for fentanyl-related crimes in Texas. Fentanyl makers, smugglers, and dealers could face up to 10 years in prison, even for small quantities.

House Bill 7 would establish the Legislative Border Safety Oversight Committee to provide recommendations guiding the state’s border safety policies and oversight over a newly-proposed Border Protection Unit. HB 7 would also ensure that the state’s border security operations receive the necessary funding and legal support to handle border-related legal matters.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
Local woman headed to Austin to testify against use of the “R” word
Fatal Crash
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in Midland crash
Cesar Porras, 22.
Odessa man accused of selling fentanyl
This scheme refers to suspects stalking and robbing people who they believe have a significant...
Bank jugging beginning to pick up in Odessa
According to the Odessa Police Department, two arrests have been made in connection with the...
Two men arrested for bank jugging

Latest News

The county courthouse for Mellette County in White River, South Dakota.
Judge rejects child abuse plea agreement for former SD State Senate candidate
Governor Kristi Noem vetoed legislation that would have updated South Dakota law around...
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking and currency regulation bill
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking regulation bill
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking regulation bill
Sen. Tammy Baldwin wants cow’s milk to be the only milk
Sen. Tammy Baldwin pushes for legislation that would require relabeling of plant-based milks following release of new FDA guidance 