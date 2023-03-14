Midland County Commissioner’s Court holds public session about controversial library books

No decision was made on changing library policy on policing books.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland County Commissioner’s Court public comment session at the Midland County Courthouse brought out varying opinions about policing library books, from those who wanted a Biblical viewpoint applied to those who wanted the government to stay out altogether.

A passionate, respectful crowd spoke on all sides about whether or not the county should change how it regulates and polices library books.

The county library already has a policy in place to decide whether or not books violate set standards. Still, some residents believe those standards must be more strictly enforced or changed.

“We’re grooming kids to believe they should dress and act like these men and live this lifestyle,” said one woman. “Jesus defines the foundation of morality, and there are certain things that are a perversion. A man dressed as a woman is one of those things.”

But setting public guidelines based on religion met significant pushback based mostly on the legal ramifications of such a policy.

“If it comes to your decision, and you are making this on your own personal or religious beliefs, I believe you are setting up our county for potential lawsuits,” said Heather Bredimus. “I don’t want my tax dollars tied up that way.”

In the end, the Court did not decide on the policy, keeping the book open on how the library decides what is and is not appropriate for children.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

