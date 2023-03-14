ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 3/15/23: A Pacific storm system will approach West Texas on Wednesday bringing some wind back to the area...but stronger winds look to arrive on Thursday. Strong westerly winds up to 40+ mph will be possible along with blowing dust and high to critical fire danger by Thursday afternoon.

A cold front will arrive early on St. Patrick’s Friday dropping temperatures quite a bit and keeping gusty northerly winds in the forecast. As the cold air settles into West Texas...a series of upper-level disturbances will bring some rain and snow mix to the forecast by Saturday and Sunday morning. Temperatures will hover above freezing so which will limit accumulations and travel issues. Right now it looks like there won’t be too many problems but STAY TUNED!

