AWOL Army vet arrested by Ector County Sheriff’s Office after high-speed chase

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A 20-year-old El Paso man who was wanted by the U.S. Army after he went AWOL, was stopped after a high-speed chase from Ward County to Ector County.

Calel George was a member of the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Bliss. George was listed as AWOL from the Army, on March 14, 2023.

According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, the chase happened around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The chase started at Mile Marker 63 in Ward County and ended with George’s arrest at Mile Marker 113 in Ector County.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office says George was driving on I-20 with speeds over 100 miles per hour.

George was charged with evading arrest, detainment of vehicle, and is on a U.S. Military hold.

