VFW Post 4149 celebrates WW2 veteran’s 98th birthday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Over the weekend, a local hero reached a milestone after celebrating his 98th birthday hosted by the VFW Post 4149.

World War 2 veteran MJ Dinkins was seen smiling and dancing at his birthday celebration with friends and family present.

Just like Michael Jackson, MJ had some moves to show off.

Veterans in the Permian Basin came to pay their respects to the WW2 veteran, as well as giving him an award.

Even at 98-years-old, MJ loves to speak about his time in the Navy and meet veterans of all ages.

“To be with comrades. More with the Navy and different parts of the service. " said MJ.

The excitement and infectious laughter MJ produced when he saw a man in his Navy uniform, took him back in time.

“Especially this Navy man, coming here with his uniform on. And that brought back real memories. Cause that’s the first time I see one with the dressed boots in a long time,” said MJ.

MJ was born in north east Texas, before being drafted in 1943.

Where he went on to be stationed in many parts in the US, then was sent to the Mariana Islands during the Pacific War.

Since moving to Midland in the 90′s, he’s felt at home especially with veterans resources like the VFW.

“For our little post, it’s one of those great things that we look forward to doing and it’s honoring the veterans that paved the way and made the foundation for ourselves.” said Aaron Hernandez, member of the VFW Post 4149.

Hernandez referred to MJ as a local hero and says it’s veterans like him that encouraged him to serve in the military and continue to serve.

Before MJ cut his birthday cake, he had one message to relay to his friends and family.

“I ain’t got the words for it. And I told them all I’ll be back for my 100th birthday in two more years.” said MJ.

