Two men arrested for bank jugging

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, two arrests have been made in connection with the aggravated robbery reported to the Odessa Police Department on Friday, March 3, 2023.

The incident stemmed from what is known as “bank jugging” in which the victim was followed by the subjects after conducting a transaction at a local bank. The victim parked his vehicle at a business and while inside, surveillance cameras caught one of the suspects making forced entry into his vehicle.

The victim attempted to stop the suspect who had grabbed a bag belonging the victim and was assaulted. When other citizens attempted to help, they reported a subject in the back seat pulled out a gun. The suspects then left the scene in a white in color SUV.

During the on-going investigation into this incident, officers with the Odessa Police Department set up surveillance around area banks when they observed a suspicious vehicle following vehicles as customers left the bank. The investigation led officers to identifying that vehicle as the same one involved in a similar incident in Midland. Officers observed one of the suspects exit the vehicle, cover the license plate prior to approaching an unoccupied vehicle that had just left a bank and the suspects were quickly apprehended.

Arrested Frederick Lamont Pierson, 35 years of age, from Houston, TX, charged with attempted auto burglary, MB, possession of marijuana in a drug free zone, MA, theft, SJF, other jurisdiction and aggravated robbery, F1. He was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Dairus Russell, 29 years of age, from Houston, TX, charged with attempted auto burglary, and aggravated robbery, F1. He was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

The Odessa Police Department would like to remind the public to always be aware of your surroundings, paying close attention to suspicious vehicles or people. More importantly do not leave valuables, purses and or money inside your vehicles, criminals know ALL the hiding places. Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.

