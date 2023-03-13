19-year-old dies after being ejected from car

Fatal crash MGN
Fatal crash MGN(Credit: MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety 19-year-old Freddy Hernandez, from Midland, was traveling south on CR 1040 at an unsafe speed when he drove around a curve and lost control.

Hernandez’s Chrysler Sebring rolled multiple times into a field. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the Chrysler.

Hernandez died after being taken to Midland Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
Local woman headed to Austin to testify against use of the “R” word
Fatal Crash
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in Midland crash
Cesar Porras, 22.
Odessa man accused of selling fentanyl
This scheme refers to suspects stalking and robbing people who they believe have a significant...
Bank jugging beginning to pick up in Odessa
ECISD Logo
Buice Principal to resume work Thursday

Latest News

Texas Tech University System logo (Source: Tech system, Facebook)
Governor Abbott appoints Midlander to Texas Tech system Board of Regents
According to the Odessa Police Department, two arrests have been made in connection with the...
Two men arrested for bank jugging
Way Out West Texas: Chihuahuan Desert Nature Center
Way Out West Texas: Chihuahuan Desert Nature Center
Chihuahuan Desert Nature Center
Way Out West Texas: Chihuahuan Desert Nature Center