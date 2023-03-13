19-year-old dies after being ejected from car

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety 19-year-old Freddy Hernandez, from Midland, was traveling south on CR 1040 at an unsafe speed when he drove around a curve and lost control.

Hernandez’s Chrysler Sebring rolled multiple times into a field. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the Chrysler.

Hernandez died after being taken to Midland Memorial Hospital.

