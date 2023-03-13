Local Odessa native happy to keep family boxing tradition going as he competes in National Championship

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa native and Permian High School Joshua Franco is preparing to compete for another Boxing National Title. One of his biggest influences is his Grandfather who also serves as one of his coaches. Boxing has always been big in the family history and Joshua is glad to keep the tradition going as he enters the USA Boxing National Qualifier on March 18.

