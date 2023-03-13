Finding Family: London

(KOSA) - Every kid deserves a loving and supportive family, that’s exactly what 15-year-old London is seeking. He has big dreams and amazing talents as we learned.

London was treated to a day of shooting hoops with two UT Permian Basin Basketball Players.

London explains that, to him, this is more than just a game.

“It’s just a passionate thing, it helps me calm down when I’m angry and stuff. Just shoot hoops and stuff, helps me calm down,” said London.

Not only is it therapeutic in a sense, but he also sees basketball in his future!

“I want to be a professional basketball player,” London said.

London looks up to his favorite player as an example.

“Stephen Curry is an inspiration for me. I find him a very good player and I just like his moves and everything he does,” London explains.

London knew at a young age that basketball would be something special to him.

“When I was little, I just saw it. It was my first time spinning a basketball and I just thought it would be me forever if I were to play basketball. I’ve been playing ever since,” said London.

But his love of basketball is only just one of the things that he enjoys which includes swimming and reading anime.

Looking at his Heart Gallery profile, it also says that London enjoys being outdoors and bike riding.

He is an animal lover as well and especially likes dogs!

London reflected on what a forever family would look like to him.

“I’ve only had a family for so long, so I really didn’t know what a family was. But I guess providing everything you need, not wants but needs. Just taking care of you. I’d just be grateful for anyone really,” London said.

But as time goes by, still waiting for someone to call family, London moves closer to aging out of the foster care system when he turns 18.

“I just don’t want to lose hope,” London explained.

Hope for unconditional love and support, hope for his dream to come true of having a family to call his own.

For now, London’s journey and search continue.

“I guess I’m just a caring, loving person and I hope to be in a good family soon.”

If you’re interested in learning more about adopting London, click on any of the links below.

One Accord for Kids

Heart Gallery

