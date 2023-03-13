CHAMPIONSHIP HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College defeats Ranger College in Region Five Championship 68-55

FRENSHIP, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College Men’s Basketball team was triumphant in the NJCAA Region Five Championship on Saturday as they defeated Ranger College 68-55. Head Coach Tra Arnold and Guard/Forward Keonte Jones spoke postgame about their thoughts of achieving the championship.

Midland College will move on to Hutchinson, Kansas where they will be competing in the National Tournament. They’ve earned a first-round bye and play on March 21 in the second round. It’s to be determined who they will face.

Watch below for more.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.