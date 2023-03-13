CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesdsay, 3/14/23

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 3/14/23: After a breezy weekend...lighter winds have returned to West Texas and southeast New Mexico for the start of the week. Winds will be building increasing as the week progresses with breezy to windy conditions expected by the middle of the week with warming temperatures.

The strongest of the winds will be on Thursday as a Pacific storm system and cold front move through the area. Blowing dust and high to critical fire danger can be expected. On the back side of this system...colder Canadian air will arrive dropping temperatures for the weekend. A passing disturbance will increase the chances of rain mixed with snow on Saturday and Sunday mornings. As of right now...any accumulations look to be light due to temperatures remaining above freezing but this may change some so stay tuned!

