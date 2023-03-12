Odessans gather for St. Patricks Day run

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Many West Texans woke up bright and early to get ready to run a the Shamrock 5k run in Odessa.

People met at the Comanche Trail Park with the goal to finish this race and at the same time meet new people across the Permian Basin.

The Shamrock run is just one of the many events the city of Odessa’s parks and recreation department hosts throughout the year.

In this case, people participating were encouraged to wear green attire in honor of St. Patrick’s day.

During the race, you could see babies, dogs, and children take part in the event as they made their way to the finish line.

“This event was just for the community to come out, have a fun time, get active and just be able to participate in different events in Odessa,” said the special events and recreation coordinator for the city of Odessa, Meagan Henson.

No matter the pace people decided to take, finishing the race mattered the most to these runners.

This run was a way to encourage others to continue to exercise and keep them motivated.

“There’s some people that are just getting started and you know the more encouragement they have from others to finish before them, that they’re doing a wonderful job, that they’re doing a great job gives them lot of motivation to continue doing this.” said one of the participants, Jr Sifuentez.

For some contestants, they didn’t have much time to prepare for this race.

“I saw it on Facebook and we registered right away. So we prepared like in eating, sleeping, we drink a lot of water.” said Jesrille Canonigo.

After the run, participants were given t-shirts, medals, and snacks to commemorate their achievement.

The city of Odessa plans to host more events like this one soon and if you don’t want to miss out on the next event click here for more information.

