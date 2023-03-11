Odessa man accused of selling fentanyl

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at the Odessa American, a 22-year-old Odessa man was arrested Friday after authorities said he sold a confidential informant 200 fentanyl pills for $500.

According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, Cesar Porras set up an appointment on Thursday to sell the pills on Friday to someone he didn’t know was working with the sheriff’s department.

Porras showed up at the arranged meeting spot in the 7800 block of West University at the arranged time and conducted the transaction, the report stated.

Porras was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison.

A $75,000 bond was set and he remained in the Ector County jail Saturday afternoon on a U.S. Marshal’s hold and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine that has killed more than 107,000 people in the U.S. between September 2021 and September 2022.

