Marine Educators Workshop- Day four

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Day four of the Educators Workshop at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego California, and the educators have graduated from the workshop and are ready to bring the knowledge they’ve learned to West Texas students.

It was a special day for recruits in San Diego as they celebrated their graduation.

Hundreds of recruits are now ready to further their career in the marine corps specializing in aviation, or engineering or preparing to go overseas.

Pretty soon students in the Permian Basin will be preparing to graduate high school and they may be unsure about their future.

Graduation can be a scary time for students, there are many options: trade school, higher education, workforce, or service in the United States military.

Through the educators workshop local counselors made sure to learn all the Marines have to offer so they can tell their students about the opportunities in the Marine Corps

And they plan to share their insights with students right away.

“For me, it was a humbling experience getting to be a part of something bigger than myself and also to know what to look for in students that can be possible candidates for the Marines.” Latisha Hermosillo, Legacy High Counselor

“We’ll I just appreciated the knowledge and the way they talk to us and informed us because I was clueless as to what it all entails and I just feel honored and grateful that I learned so much so that I can give back information to the students.” Amy Velazquez, Legacy High Counselor

“Well you know I have a lot of students that are interested in the military and it’s just gonna help me be able to converse with them before they or after they see a recruiter. You know they may have questions they need to ask and not even know how to ask the question and it’ll help me frame things for my students so they can make an informed decision.” David Haley, Midland Senior High counselor

