Odessa High’s Jaylien Jones excited for new chapter in college

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa High Senior Quarterback Jaylien Jones is committing to Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.

He plans to study and graduate with his degree in Business Administration while playing on the Football team. Jaylien’s parents are proud of his success and what he’s accomplished at Odessa High School.

