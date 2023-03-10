MISD employee on leave after reports of being under the influence

By Lauren Munt
Published: Mar. 10, 2023
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland ISD employee is currently on administrative leave after reports the employee exhibited behavior consistent with being under the influence while on duty.

According to MISD, this employee is not being charged with any criminal offense.

Per MISD policy, the employee was placed on administrative leave while MISD conducts its investigation.

MISD has no further information at this time.

CBS7 will update this story as we know more.

