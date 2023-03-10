Actor Mike Epps apologizes after TSA seizes gun at airport

FILE - Mike Epps poses in the press room at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards, March 30, 2019,...
FILE - Mike Epps poses in the press room at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards, March 30, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Federal agents confiscated a loaded gun found in the hand luggage of actor and comedian Epps, who was trying to board a flight from Indianapolis International Airport, airport police said. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Actor and comedian Mike Epps has apologized to fans after security screeners found a gun in a carry-on bag at Indianapolis International Airport.

Agents from the Transportation Security Administration called airport police Sunday morning after finding a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber pistol loaded with four rounds in Epps’ backpack.

Epps, an Indianapolis native who was in town for a comedy show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, was not arrested, but police took the firearm.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Epps told fans he “had a long night” in his hometown and forgot about the firearm. He said he carries a gun for protection.

“Shoutout to all my fans out there and wanna apologize if you’re seeing any negativity about a gun charge at an airport. I had a long night, I had a show in my hometown and I literally forgot that I had my pistol in my bag,” Epps said in the video.

“Now if you wanna know why I carry a gun, I carry money all the time, I be having jewelry on, and these dudes is out here robbing people.

“So I wanna make sure I make it clear that I ain’t out here doing nothing wrong but I keep a gun on me because I gotta protect myself. Sometimes I’m not with my security. So just wanna let y’all know that I’m still on some positive vibes. And sorry that it happened. All I can tell you is that the world is crazy. Stay strapped.”

No charges have been filed against Epps.

Epps has starred in movies including “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next.” He appears in the upcoming Marvel movie “Madame Web” starring Dakota Johnson, and the Apple TV+ series “Lady in the Lake” starring Natalie Portman.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
Local woman headed to Austin to testify against use of the “R” word
ECISD Logo
Buice Principal to resume work Thursday
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
ECSO logo
Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting
Cade Clark rides his restored 1954 John Deere tractor.
High school student restores 1954 John Deere tractor, wins money for college

Latest News

Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the...
‘Man in the yellow suit’ goes viral for his colorful attire during the Murdaugh trial
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Arthur...
Texas executes inmate for killing 4 during drug robbery
Snow is piled up on a home in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Mountainous...
New atmospheric river storm barrels toward California
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern CEO ‘sorry,’ but avoids specifics at Senate hearing
Norfolk Southern CEO answers questions from Senators, leaving some visibly unimpressed.
Senators press Norfolk Southern CEO on East Palestine