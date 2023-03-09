Midland woman dies from injuries after crash

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland March 8, 2023, at around 9:50 p.m., officers from the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of Mockingbird Ln. and N Big Spring St in reference to a crash.

Traci Lynn Klein, 34 years old of Midland, was taken to Midland Memorial, where she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

During the course of the investigation by the traffic division, it was found that a Toyota Highlander, driven by Klein, was traveling east on Mockingbird Lane and crossing Big Spring St to continue eastward. A Ford F350 was attempting to make a left turn south onto N Big Spring St from Mockingbird Ln.

The F350 failed to yield the right of way to the Toyota Highlander.

The next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
Local woman headed to Austin to testify against use of the “R” word
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
ECSO logo
Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting
Cade Clark rides his restored 1954 John Deere tractor.
High school student restores 1954 John Deere tractor, wins money for college
ECISD Logo
Buice Principal to resume work Thursday

Latest News

Marine Educators Workshop- Day two
Marine Educators Workshop- Day two
Marine Educators Workshop- Day two
Educators Workshop at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot- Day two
Calina Mishay works from an aerial platform on the 'Longhorn Mural' in Midland, TX.
Restoration of Downtown Midland’s ‘Longhorn Mural’ nears completion
Restoration of Downtown Midland’s ‘Longhorn Mural’ nearly complete