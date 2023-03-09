Midland College hosting ‘An Evening with Emmitt Smith’

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Davidson Distinguished Lecture Series at Midland College presents Emmitt Smith, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, businessman and entrepreneur.

This free event is open to the public. The event begins at 7:00 p.m.; doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are not required for General Admission seating; Midland College Distinguished Donors and Friends of the Series receive preferred seating tickets. Contact the Midland College Foundation, (432) 685-4526 for more information about preferred seating opportunities.

