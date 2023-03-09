Mark Adams steps down as Texas Tech head coach

Mark Adams has stepped down as head coach of the Texas Tech men’s basketball program.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Mark Adams has stepped down as head coach of the Texas Tech men’s basketball program. This follows the University’s suspension of Adams and its inquiry related to his interactions with his players and staff.

Following this inquiry, Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt determined that the racially insensitive comment was unintentional and an isolated incident. Following the comment, Adams immediately apologized to the team.

“My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men’s basketball team,” Adams said. “However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men’s basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics Communications.

Most Read

Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
Local woman headed to Austin to testify against use of the “R” word
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
ECSO logo
Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting
Cade Clark rides his restored 1954 John Deere tractor.
High school student restores 1954 John Deere tractor, wins money for college
Boobie Miles arrested again
James Earl ‘Boobie’ Miles has been arrested again

Latest News

Calina Mishay works from an aerial platform on the 'Longhorn Mural' in Midland, TX.
Restoration of Downtown Midland’s ‘Longhorn Mural’ nears completion
Restoration of Downtown Midland’s ‘Longhorn Mural’ nearly complete
West Odessa residents lose trailer home due to fire.
West Odessa residents hold fundraiser for parents
Texas Department of Public Safety.
Rollover crash in Martin County kills driver
Disney on Ice coming to Odessa
Disney on Ice coming to Odessa