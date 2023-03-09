Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in Midland crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The City of Midland tells CBS7 Nicolas Yager, 21 years old, of Midland, has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter in the accident resulting in the death of Traci Lynn Klein on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

According to the City of Midland March 8, 2023, at around 9:50 p.m., officers from the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of Mockingbird Ln. and N Big Spring St in reference to a crash.

Traci Lynn Klein, 34 years old of Midland, was taken to Midland Memorial, where she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

During the course of the investigation by the traffic division, it was found that a Toyota Highlander, driven by Klein, was traveling east on Mockingbird Lane and crossing Big Spring St to continue eastward. A Ford F350 was attempting to make a left turn south onto N Big Spring St from Mockingbird Ln.

The F350 failed to yield the right of way to the Toyota Highlander.

The next of kin has been notified.

