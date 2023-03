ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa is reporting a water main break at the corner of Bookins Avenue and University Blvd.

City crews are on site and working valves to isolate the leak for repairs.

Low pressure and flow are likely in the leak area for 6 to 8 hours. The citywide system is not impacted.

