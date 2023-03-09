CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 3/10/23

A windy Spring Break start...
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 3/10/23: Low clouds and patchy fog are back in the forecast for Friday morning as Gulf of Mexico moisture moves back in. That will be pushed out by a cold front arriving later in the day keeping temperatures mild. The next Pacific storm system will pass to the north of West Texas but close enough to crank up to gusty west to southwesterly winds and stir up some blowing dust Saturday.

The weekend won’t be a total loss as winds will calm down on Sunday and skies will clear some. Temperature ups and downs look to continue next week as a few cold fronts move through but won’t bring much in the way of rain...

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/9/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/9/23 PM
