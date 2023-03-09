August Pfluger holds subcommittee hearing on threat of Chinese Communist Party

Pfluger Subcommittee
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 9, 2023
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - West Texas congressman August Pfluger held a subcommittee hearing on confronting threats from the Chinese Communist Party to the United States.

Pfluger lead the hearing that focused on mitigating the threats made by the CCP.

During the hearing, which was live-streamed, Pfluger spoke about the United State’s attempts to develop a good relationship with China.

He also spoke about the Chinese surveillance balloon that made headlines in January. More hearings are expected to be held soon on this topic.

“Let me be clear to anyone who is listening at home or abroad: This conflict is not with individual citizens of the PRC,” Pfluger said. “This conflict is with the CCP, an authoritarian regime that commits genocide against its own people, censors free speech across the globe, and aims to end democracy as we know it.”

