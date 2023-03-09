Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old Texas girl

Haven Barker was last seen in Coldspring, Texas. She's believed to be with 50-year-old Charles...
Haven Barker was last seen in Coldspring, Texas. She's believed to be with 50-year-old Charles Estep.(Nation Center For Missing & Exploited Children)
By Megan Calongne and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLDSPRING, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for 8-year-old Haven Barker Wednesday afternoon.

Barker was last seen on Tuesday at 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Arneson Lane in Coldspring, Texas.

She has blond hair, brown eyes and is 4 feet, 5 inches tall.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified 50-year-old Charles Estep as the suspect. He has blue eyes and brown hair, and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

They are believed to be traveling in a black 2015 Honda Accord. It has a Texas license plate with the number PYS4575.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
Local woman headed to Austin to testify against use of the “R” word
ECSO logo
Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Boobie Miles arrested again
James Earl ‘Boobie’ Miles has been arrested again
Midland Police Department searching for armed robbery subject
Midland Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

Calina Mishay works from an aerial platform on the 'Longhorn Mural' in Midland, TX.
Restoration of Downtown Midland’s ‘Longhorn Mural’ nears completion
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Report: 6-year-old won’t be charged after shooting teacher
Restoration of Downtown Midland’s ‘Longhorn Mural’ nearly complete
Police tape remains on the ground outside of the Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023,...
Concert venue where 2 died in stampede has license denied