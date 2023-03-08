West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department truck involved in accident

WOVFD Accident
WOVFD Accident(CBS7)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A crash involving a West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department truck and a vehicle occurred at the intersection of Moss and University on Tuesday.

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Responders on the scene told the sheriff’s office the vehicle was responsible for the crash with the fire truck.

We will keep you updated as we know more.

