West Odessa residents hold fundraiser for parents

WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A family in West Odessa is grieving after their trailer home was completely lost from a fire this past weekend.

However, their kids are working together to help their parents get back on their feet.

Luckily nobody was injured when the fire broke out, but now this family is working to raise money to start over after loosing everything.

“My pops was actually working on a side of the house when an electrical short of some sort, happened to catch fire in the other room. He didn’t know until he started seeing smoke because it was actually inside of the wall.” said Joe Urquidi, son of the homeowners.

Don Urquidi and his wife, Brenda, spent the last six months renovating their new trailer home.

They recently were able to move stuff from their small trailer to this new one, but unfortunately, it was all lost in this fire.

“I mean I got there, I saw him and he was completely black. His face was smoked out and the next day he didn’t even realize he had plastic burned in his hands where he tried to turn the fire off himself,” said Brenda Urquidi.

So this week while their parents recover as much as they can, their kids are planning a fundraiser.

They’re selling briskets this Friday that were donated to them from a friend.

Another family member is donating two make-up baskets worth up to $250 that will be raffled on Sunday.

With all the proceeds going to their parents.

“It’s not the money we’re really looking for. You know money helps but it’s really just we want to be able to rebuild and start over. We’re just looking for help to raise money for the tools.” said Joe Urquidi.

If you want to know how you can help, and to find out about the raffles and brisket,

