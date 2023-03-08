Rollover crash in Martin County kills driver

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling south on SH 349 when its right rear tire blew out.

The tire failure caused the trailblazer to cross both lanes of traffic into a pasture where it rolled over several times.

The driver of the trailblazer, Alexus Domingez, 22, was thrown from the car and died.

Dominguez was not wearing a seatbelt.

DPS says that the passenger of the trailblazer, a 2-year-old boy, was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.