Rollover crash in Martin County kills driver

Texas Department of Public Safety.
Texas Department of Public Safety.(KAUZ)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling south on SH 349 when its right rear tire blew out.

The tire failure caused the trailblazer to cross both lanes of traffic into a pasture where it rolled over several times.

The driver of the trailblazer, Alexus Domingez, 22, was thrown from the car and died.

Dominguez was not wearing a seatbelt.

DPS says that the passenger of the trailblazer, a 2-year-old boy, was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
Local woman headed to Austin to testify against use of the “R” word
ECSO logo
Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Boobie Miles arrested again
James Earl ‘Boobie’ Miles has been arrested again
Midland Police Department searching for armed robbery subject
Midland Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

Disney on Ice coming to Odessa
Disney on Ice coming to Odessa
Disney on Ice coming to Odessa
Disney on Ice coming to Odessa
Digital News Desk
Midweek with Matthew: 3/8/23
Shamrock Run 5k
City of Odessa hosting Shamrock Run 5K