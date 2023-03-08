HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College improves to 14-1 record after 15-1 victory over Western Texas College

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College Baseball team improved to a 14-1 record on the season after defeating Western Texas College 15-1 in Thursday’s afternoon game. Midland College will prepare for Friday’s Doubleheader when they will host Howard College in a Doubleheader.

Watch below for the highlights.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
Local woman headed to Austin to testify against use of the “R” word
ECSO logo
Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Boobie Miles arrested again
James Earl ‘Boobie’ Miles has been arrested again
Midland Police Department searching for armed robbery subject
Midland Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: #8 State Ranked Midland Bulldogs defeat Legacy Rebels in Crosstown Showdown Futbol
HIGHLIGHTS: #8 State Ranked Midland Bulldogs defeat Legacy Rebels in Crosstown Showdown Futbol
HIGHLIGHTS: #8 State Ranked Midland Bulldogs defeat Legacy Rebels in Crosstown Showdown Futbol
HIGHLIGHTS: #8 State Ranked Midland Bulldogs defeat Legacy Rebels in Crosstown Showdown Futbol
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College improves to 14-1 record after 15-1 victory over Western Texas College
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College improves to 14-1 record after 15-1 victory over Western Texas College
none
Midland Legacy Rebels’ Marcos Davila commits to Purdue University