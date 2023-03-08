HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College improves to 14-1 record after 15-1 victory over Western Texas College
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College Baseball team improved to a 14-1 record on the season after defeating Western Texas College 15-1 in Thursday’s afternoon game. Midland College will prepare for Friday’s Doubleheader when they will host Howard College in a Doubleheader.
