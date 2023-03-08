City of Odessa hosting Shamrock Run 5K

This race is open to all ages, and kids 12 and under are free.
Shamrock Run 5k
Shamrock Run 5k(City of Odessa)
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting its Shamrock 5K race on Saturday, March 11th.

This St. Patrick’s Day-themed run will take place at Comanche Trail Park South, located at 301 Interstate 20 Service Road in Odessa. This race is open to all ages, and kids 12 and under are free.

Shamrock Run 5k
Shamrock Run 5k(City of Odessa)

Race registration will start at 9:00 a.m. The race will start at 10:00 a.m. The registration fee is $40 per runner, ages 13 and up. All runners will receive a 5K medal, a charm, and a t-shirt. Runners are encouraged to wear their best green race outfits, good luck clovers, and lucky charms.

The Shamrock 5K Race will be part of the Parks and Recreation Department 5k race series. Each race will have its own signature charm that runners receive after completing the race to add to their medal. Upcoming races for the 5K will be announced soon.

To register online, visit here. For more information on this race and future events, visit Facebook.

