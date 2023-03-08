CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 3/9/23

Warming back up...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/8/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 3/9/23: The cold front that brought all of the chilly weather on Wednesday will move back to the north as a warm front on Thursday and push temperatures back into the 70s. A mix of clouds and sun will return by the afternoon hours as Spring-like conditions return to West Texas

A weak cool front will arrive on Friday dropping temperatures slightly but they will rebound for the weekend under mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions.

