Midland residents may soon get new amenities at parks

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Families in Midland can soon expect new upgrades to their local parks.

Whether it’s a new playground, sports complex, or an indoor facility, the city plans to beautify Midland.

Throughout the city of Midland, there are many parks that are busy on a daily basis, and with these new upgrades, it will bring more amenities for sports and family fun.

Hogan park renovations have been a hot topic in the past few months.

But now, instead of doing one big renovation, they plan to make small upgrades to Hogan and Beal park.

The upgrades come after the city noticed that lots of their parks needed more space, so there are more things for families to do when they go out.

“Midland parks are very well used, and so we need to keep up with those. and we need to continue making improvements to bring that opportunity to families to get out and be outside.” said Laurie Williams, the Assistant Community Services Director for the city of Midland.

The plan is to add more fields to Hogan park so they can host little league games.

Then Beal park will get a soccer complex and have tournaments on Saturdays.

However, they’re also working on other things that aren’t sports related.

“Within the last year, we’ve done new play structures at Beal and Henderson, and several different parks. So we’ve been ongoing renovating playgrounds for a while now,” said Williams.

Williams says the city council has been generous funding the projects the parks department wants to bring.

The parks department currently has a 4.5 million dollar budget.

“And then we’re planning to request funding for playgrounds at Grasslands park and Tumbleweed park. Which are two neighborhood parks that don’t have playgrounds right now,” said Williams.

Another project they plan to bring is an indoor facility for volleyball and basketball, so that when temperatures rise, there’s options to play indoors.

With these projects in the early stages, they don’t have a time frame of when these amenities will be built, but they’ve already contacted a consultant to work on them.

If you have any recommendations of things you want to see in the city of Midland, you can contact the parks department.

