Man arrested for intoxication assualt in motorcycle accident

By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a spokesperson with Odessa Police, on Saturday, March 4 at around 5:31 p.m., the OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major accident in the 1300 Blk of E 52nd street.

An investigation found that a Silver 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by 39-year-old Adrian Esparza, was traveling west in the outside lane and hit the rear of a 2000 Honda Civic operated by 22-year-old Samuel Nelson.

Adrian Esparza and his rider, 40-year-old Brenda Esparza, were transported to MCH for treatment. Adrian Esparza was later arrested for intoxication assault.

Brenda Esparza sustained serious bodily injury and was admitted to MCH for treatment. Samuel Nelson was uninjured.

